ABC11 Together: Raleigh caregiver gets the gift of heat

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Izzy Mitchell is a hero in Raleigh's Dandridge Downs neighborhood. She takes care of kids and others who need help and now Michael & Son has rewarded her generosity with a new HVAC system.

Mitchell now has a warm house, just in time for a blast of Arctic air taking aim at North Carolina.

"Mitchell is an outgoing and caring community member who puts the needs of others before her own," according to Lou Rizkallah of Michael & Son. "Aside from caring for the children in her neighborhood, Mitchell has served as a caregiver to a special-needs person for over 18 years."

Mitchell's friend and neighbor, Yolanda Eaton calls Mitchell "the neighborhood mom" and nominated her to receive a new HVAC unit from Michael & Son.

Eaton said Mitchell has not had heat in her home for almost four years and recently adopted 1-month-old twins.

Mitchell learned about the donation during intermission of last Saturday's NC State basketball game and the HVAC unit was installed and unveiled Thursday.
