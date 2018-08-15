ABC11 viewers step up to help Wake County children with school supplies

ABC11 viewers answered the call for help and now Wake County children will be getting the new school year off to a great start.On Wednesday, the Helping Hand Mission of Raleigh distributed hundreds of donated backpacks and other school supplies to children in need. We saw the smiles on their faces as the grateful children picked up the items that will help them succeed when traditional calendar school starts August 27.The Helping Hand Mission assists families with food, shelter, furniture, and clothing. It is always in need of more school supplies and gently used clothing for children preparing to go back to school.If you would like to help, you can drop off donations at the mission, located at 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.