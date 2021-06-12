Andrew Brown Jr.

'Say his name!': Family, community advocates seek justice in the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly two months after the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr., community members rallied and marched demanding the " whole truth" out of North Carolina authorities.

Dozens marched from the Pasquotank County Public Safety building to where Andrew Brown Jr. was slain by deputies Saturday morning.

Many local advocates made appearances at the event including Rev. William Barber and Kerwin Pittman. The march led-in part by 7-year-old Messiah Powell


The march comes the weekend after the state medical examiner's released a report confirming he was killed by a gunshot to the back of the head.

Finally, the march came to a halt in front of Brown's home where the group laid wreaths and sashes reading the demands of community members "truth, transparency, accountability, justice."

Brown, a 42-year-old father of seven, was killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21 while serving a drug-related arrest warrant.

On May 18, District Attorney Andrew Womble said the deputies were justified in killing Brown on April 21 and would not face criminal charges.

Six of the seven deputies involved in the shooting have returned to work with a seventh deputy resigning at the end of the month.
