'Say his name!': Family, community advocates seek justice in the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Dozens marched from the Pasquotank County Public Safety building to where Andrew Brown Jr. was slain by deputies Saturday morning.
Many local advocates made appearances at the event including Rev. William Barber and Kerwin Pittman. The march led-in part by 7-year-old Messiah Powell
The Mass Moral March and Rally in Elizabeth City is underway. 7 year old Messiah Powell is leading it off with the @RevDrBarber. Supporters want justice for Andrew Brown Jr. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/06aCIamcFa— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) June 12, 2021
The march comes the weekend after the state medical examiner's released a report confirming he was killed by a gunshot to the back of the head.
Finally, the march came to a halt in front of Brown's home where the group laid wreaths and sashes reading the demands of community members "truth, transparency, accountability, justice."
Brown, a 42-year-old father of seven, was killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21 while serving a drug-related arrest warrant.
On May 18, District Attorney Andrew Womble said the deputies were justified in killing Brown on April 21 and would not face criminal charges.
Six of the seven deputies involved in the shooting have returned to work with a seventh deputy resigning at the end of the month.