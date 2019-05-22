Alabama public TV bans an 'Arthur' episode with same-sex wedding

Public television in Alabama is refusing to air an episode of the children's show Arthur, that features a same-sex wedding.
Rather than airing the episode of beloved teacher Mr. Ratburn getting married, Alabama public TV opted to show a rerun from a previous season.
The episode "Mr. Ratburn and The Someone Special" originally aired on May 13 as the 22 premiere of the series.
It prompted widespread online praise from supporters of LGBTQ rights.
The episode is still available to stream on the official PBS site.
