Society

Alabama public TV bans an 'Arthur' episode with same-sex wedding

By
Public television in Alabama is refusing to air an episode of the children's show Arthur, that features a same-sex wedding.

Rather than airing the episode of beloved teacher Mr. Ratburn getting married, Alabama public TV opted to show a rerun from a previous season.

The episode "Mr. Ratburn and The Someone Special" originally aired on May 13 as the 22 premiere of the series.

It prompted widespread online praise from supporters of LGBTQ rights.

The episode is still available to stream on the official PBS site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalabamatelevisionsame sex marriage
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange County teacher accused of threatening to shoot up school
Emerald Isle swimmer dies after being caught in rough water
Raleigh police chief rejects need for citizen-led review board
North Raleigh neighbors on alert after man allegedly exposes himself
Proposal would increase tobacco-purchasing age from 18 to 21
Fundraiser scheduled for worker injured in Durham explosion
Sheriff: Raleigh woman's disappearance in Nash County 'suspicious'
Show More
Homeowner with squeaky floor turns to Troubleshooter for help
Wife of soldier killed in training accident keeps his memory alive
Roanoke Rapids students face possible charges after senior prank
Hundreds of Americorps members visit Raleigh for Habitat Build-a-Thon
Mom, 11-year-old daughter dead after head-on collision in Harnett County
More TOP STORIES News