Johnston County all-girl team 'Techno Tigresses' wins inspiration award at state Lego robotics competition

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Techno Tigresses, Johnston County's only all-girl robotics team, took home a first place award from the NC FIRST Lego League State Competition on Saturday.

The team, made up of middle-school-aged girls from several schools around the county, built a robot entirely out of Legos for the state championship of the international competition. Out of 60 teams from across the state competing in Greensboro on Saturday, the Tigresses were the only all-girl team, according to a news release from the team's coach, Shannon Mann.

Mann said FIRST Lego League is the largest STEM-based robotics program in the world.

The Tigresses won the first place Inspiration Award in the core values category. Mann said the award recognizes teams that excel in enthusiasm, mutual respect and teamwork.

"It's been a wonderful rookie season for these girls," Mann said in a written statement. "They've really put so much work into this and stretched themselves in all areas of the competition. To win first place in any category is a big deal because all the children who compete are amazing. I'm very proud of them."

According to a post on the team's Facebook page, the Tigresses placed 24th overall out of the 60 teams.

The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
