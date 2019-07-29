Society

VIDEO: Passenger says American Airlines employee dancing on tarmac is 'living his best life'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An American Airlines employee busted out some fly moves on an airport tarmac, and a passenger caught the joyful dance on video.

Suzanne Durham told ABC News she had barely settled into her seat when she noticed the employee spinning, skipping and using his air traffic control wands as drum sticks on the Nashville International Airport tarmac.

She said she had to shoot the video because he was "just pure joy" and "living his best life."

"Crew chief Isaiah Foster (is) proving that when you love what you do, you can dance on the fly," an American Airlines spokesperson told ABC News.

The video of Foster was posted on Twitter and has been viewed nearly 100,000 times.

