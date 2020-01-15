Society

Americans are drinking less wine, industry tracker says

For the first time in 25 years, wine consumption in the United States is down.

Research cited by ABC News revealed wine consumption dropped 0.9 percent in 2019. The industry group IWSR, which keeps up with trends in alcohol, found that Americans are drinking more hard seltzers and liquor instead of wine.

This followed a broader trend of Millennials looking for healthier, lower calorie choices. Research also showed that Baby Boomers are drinking less alcohol as they age.

Even though there was a decline in consumption, spending on wine actually increased by 1.1 percent in 2019. Consumers are now spending more for the wine that they are drinking.
