Andrew Brown Jr.

'Say his name!': Andrew Brown Jr.'s family keeping name alive with march

Family attorney, faith leaders join in rally for police transparency in Andrew Brown Jr.'s death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly two months after the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr., community members plan to join in a continued march for "truth" out of North Carolina authorities.

The march comes the weekend after the state medical examiner's released a report confirming he was killed by a gunshot to the back of the head.

Harry Daniels, the family attorney and faith leaders will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Pasquotank County Public Safety building with the march starting at 11:30 a.m.

The family plans to lay a wreath with sashes reading "truth, transparency, accountability, justice."

Brown, a 42-year-old father of seven, was killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21 while serving a drug-related arrest warrant.

On May 18, District Attorney Andrew Womble said the deputies were justified in killing Brown on April 21 and would not face criminal charges.

Six of the seven deputies involved in the shooting have returned to work with a seventh deputy resigning at the end of the month.
