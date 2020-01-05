Society

Anti-war protest forms in Durham calling US airstrike in Iran 'reckless'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People here in the Triangle are voicing their outrage of the possibility of war against Iran by taking to the streets of Durham.

Veterans gathered to protest at the corner of Main and Gregson Streets in Durham on Saturday afternoon with signs reading "No War w/ Iran," calling the airstrike against the Iranian military Gen. Qassem Soleimani "reckless."

RELATED: President Trump says Iranian general killed in US airstrike plotting 'imminent' attacks; Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'

Since Soleimani's death, thousands of U.S. troops from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division are being deployed to the Middle East.

Durham wasn't the only metropolitan area having its share of protests, hundreds of protesters rallied and marched in the streets of downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamprotestfort braggmilitaryirandurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activist hopes to arm McDougald Terrace residents legal battle with DHA
No injuries after Raleigh officer-involved shooting
UNC's comeback falls short against Georgia Tech, 94-81
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Unemployment rate down across North Carolina, officials say
Woman charged in Harnett County car wash shooting
'A first step:' DHA works into the night relocating McDougald Terrace families
Show More
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Parents of student who died tackling shooter suing school
Much Cooler Sunday
VIDEO: Man catches car passing on I-540 shoulder 5 times
Hero cop, nurse save man found in middle of road
More TOP STORIES News