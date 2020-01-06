Society

Anti-war protest forms in Durham calling US airstrike in Iraq 'reckless'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People here in the Triangle are voicing their outrage of the possibility of war against Iran by taking to the streets of Durham.

Veterans gathered to protest at the corner of Main and Gregson Streets in Durham on Saturday afternoon with signs reading "No War w/ Iran," calling the airstrike against the Iranian military Gen. Qassem Soleimani "reckless act of war."

"War is exactly the wrong response and we can only hope that we will unify, we will make democracy work and our constitution work," Roger Ehlrich, an associate member of Veterans for Peace, told Spectrum News.

Since Soleimani's death, thousands of U.S. troops from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division are being deployed to the Middle East.

Durham wasn't the only metropolitan area having its share of protests, hundreds of protesters rallied and marched in the streets of downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
