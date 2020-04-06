Coronavirus

Apex church serves hundreds of meals to hungry children in Wake County amid COVID-19

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The First Baptist Church in Apex was planning to serve dinners to hungry children starting this summer. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the church started the program early to feed those in need.

Since the middle of March, cars roll through or people walk up at 6:30 p.m. to grab dinner. When this started a few weeks ago, only 100 meals were going out. That number is skyrocketing.

"Every day we're increasing the food flow. We started out with 100. We're now feeding 400 meals and it's going within an hour," said Kim Bragg who volunteers with Western Human Services Center.

Apex First Baptist is one of 13 sites in western Wake County supplying food through a collaboration of partners. Hunger is always an issue and youngsters being out of school early has created a food security emergency.

"It's families that have lost their jobs, families that can't afford to feed their children when school is out. It's families that even have jobs. The funding is not there for the families so we are here to close that gap."

Athletic skills trainer Andy Woodard has stepped in to help.

The founder of Breakn Bad Habits is using his platform to reach athletes who've donated money and are volunteering to shop for food. Woodard is providing nonperishable items every three days to help bridge the gap.

"As these companies go under, and the unemployment line gets longer that's going to take longer that means less food on the table. It's a really growing need."

The state has a contract with Boston Market for meals at a discounted rate and Travinia Italian Kitchen in Morrisville is donating food.

"Please donate if it's in you to donate. If you can't donate man, donate some time. Or just do something you can in your community."

Contact kirksummerfoods@gmail.com to donate.

