Apex Historic Landmark destroyed in morning fire

The house is known as the James Madison Williams House. It was built in the early 1900s and is located at 4525 Green Level West Road.
It is an Apex Historic Landmark listed on the Capital Area Preservation website.
Capital Area Preservation said the house is a "rare surviving intact centerpiece of a historic farmscape." The house dates back to the height of tobacco cultivation in the White Oak Township.
"Its loss is a great loss to the preservation community," Capital Area Preservation said.
As for the fire, it seriously damaged the house. Chopper11 HD flew over the smoldering home to see it had lost its roof and sustained major damage throughout the structure.
According to Cary Fire Department, two adults were inside the home when the fire started. They made it out safely.
Fire investigators said the home is a total loss. They have not yet determined what sparked the fire.