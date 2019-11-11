Army delivers keys to Apex Gold Star family's new home via chopper

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex's newest resident received keys to her home in a grand way this Veterans Day.The Army sent a helicopter and it landed in the middle of a sub-division. A service member jumped out and gave Amy Dozier a long, tearful hug before handing over the keys."It's been completely overwhelming to see and feel the love and support that's come from Apex and all over the state really," she said.Dozier is the latest recipient of the Operation: Coming Home initiative.She was given a new home in the Sweetwater community in honor of her late husband and is only the second Gold Star family to be handed such a gift in honor of her fallen soldier."People have just supported us so much and we just continue to be blessed," said Dozier.Ssg. Jonathan Dozier was killed in combat in Iraq more than 10 years ago.He is described as "a soldier's soldier." He followed in the steps of his father and other relatives in serving our country.There was a ceremony to honor his life and the others who served."If anybody ever wonders why we stand before the flag and kneel before God, please remember Ssg. Jonathan Dozier and the ultimate sacrifice," Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said at the service.