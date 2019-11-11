Society

Army delivers keys to Apex Gold Star family's new home via chopper

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex's newest resident received keys to her home in a grand way this Veterans Day.

The Army sent a helicopter and it landed in the middle of a sub-division. A service member jumped out and gave Amy Dozier a long, tearful hug before handing over the keys.

"It's been completely overwhelming to see and feel the love and support that's come from Apex and all over the state really," she said.

Dozier is the latest recipient of the Operation: Coming Home initiative.

She was given a new home in the Sweetwater community in honor of her late husband and is only the second Gold Star family to be handed such a gift in honor of her fallen soldier.

"People have just supported us so much and we just continue to be blessed," said Dozier.

Ssg. Jonathan Dozier was killed in combat in Iraq more than 10 years ago.

He is described as "a soldier's soldier." He followed in the steps of his father and other relatives in serving our country.

There was a ceremony to honor his life and the others who served.

"If anybody ever wonders why we stand before the flag and kneel before God, please remember Ssg. Jonathan Dozier and the ultimate sacrifice," Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said at the service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyapexveteransveterans daymilitaryfamilyveteran
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville man reunited with flag lost during Veterans Day parade
Bundle up! Colder temperatures are coming
Troops denied health coverage for burn pit illnesses
Grandmother killed, 3 teens seriously injured in Smithfield crash
Wake County mom wraps baby helmets for free
Young mother of 3 among those killed in violent weekend in Raleigh
1 dead after truck, car collide at Raleigh intersection
Show More
Hate heart-healthy veggies? It could be genetic
Southern Season closing after 44 years in Chapel Hill
Oak City Kitty dies months after retiring
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
1-year-old son helps swear mother in as lawyer
More TOP STORIES News