abc11 together

Army veteran gets home in Fuquay-Varina from Operation: Coming Home

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Right now, it just looks like a lot of two-by-fours and concrete floors but to Staff Sgt. Tommy Rieman, this is the gift he always wanted to give to his children.

"I feel so proud and excited my kids get to have a home, and I get to have that for them," Sgt. Rieman said.

An army veteran, Sgt. Rieman received the Silver Star for his service in Iraq. Rieman used his own body to shield a fellow veteran, and he was shot twice.

"There's times in there of disparity when you're thinking this could be it. Those you'll never forget," Rieman said.

Sgt. Rieman walked through his home for the first time on Thursday. Meanwhile, people who helped make the Fuquay-Varina home possible with Operation: Coming Home signed a truss, forever making them a part of this project.

"I want to know every name and thank them personally that was involved with this. It doesn't matter if they just showed up to sweep the street or if they donated all the wood. I want to hug them and say thank you because they're giving me something I haven't been able to give myself," Sgt. Rieman said.

Raising the roof for the Riemans on a day this hero will never forget.

The home will be complete and move-in ready by June.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfuquay varinawake countymilitaryhomeabc11 togethergood newsfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Wake County business builds free driveway for ripped off family
33rd annual Toast of the Triangle
Toast to the Triangle comes to Raleigh on Sunday
Community, donor help replace nonverbal boy's stolen communication device
TOP STORIES
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Durham Police investigate after man fatally shot on Fayetteville Street
Fayetteville Police respond to shots-fired call, find two crashed cars
Police identify 21-year-old victim in Durham shooting
Guidelines ask agents to target Spanish speakers at border
UNC VS. DUKE: What you need to know about ESPN College GameDay
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect barricaded in car on I-55
Show More
Fired Florida cop convicted of attempted murder for killing stranded black motorist
Proposed Conner's Law would increase penalty for assaults on officers
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Parents charged in abuse of 5-week-old baby in Burlington
Genes could increase your chance of dying from stress, doctor says
More TOP STORIES News