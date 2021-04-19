Raleigh police declare 'unlawful assembly' of demonstrators downtown, make arrests

Sunday night's demonstrations started with a vigil in Moore Square.
Raleigh's gatherings have been in line with those near Minneapolis and Chicago over the police shooting deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo. The demonstrators have demanded justice for the families and police reform.
Tensions were already high amid the nearby trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death last year of George Floyd.
Demonstrations on Friday and Saturday were peaceful and dispersed without incident.
But on Sunday night, Raleigh police declared "an unlawful assembly due to protestors damaging property and impeding the flow of traffic," according to the department's Twitter account.
ABC11 crews at the scene witnessed demonstrators throw eggs at buildings and damage windows at Urban Outfitters on Martin Street.
Police warned demonstrators to move to the sidewalk because they were marching in the street and blocking traffic.
Several people were taken into custody.