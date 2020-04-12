easter

Artist paints Easter Bunny mural on Durham trail for families during COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since some kids can't meet the Easter Bunny in person this year due to COVID-19, Samantha Everette created a 15-foot mural on Woodcroft Trail in Durham.

The mural is anamorphic, so when photographed at the right angle, the bunny appears to be the same height as a child.

Easter Bunny finds way to bring joy to Knightdale despite coronavirus pandemic

Everette said she used sidewalk chalk and washable tempera paint.

The bunny is located on the trails off Highgate Road, about three blocks from Woodcroft Parkway.

Easter Bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand prime minister jokes

"It was a joy to meet new neighbors and spread a little love and cheer around when we need it the most," Everette said in an Instagram post.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamncartcoronaviruseaster
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
LIVE: Easter service from Providence Baptist Church
Pleasant Easter Sunday, risk of severe weather Monday morning
Duke Energy prepares for outages ahead of Easter weekend storms
Presiding Bishop offers hope for churchgoers during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: More than 4,500 COVID-19 cases in NC; 81 deaths reported
Pleasant Easter Sunday, risk of severe weather Monday morning
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
UK PM Boris Johnson out of the hospital
LIVE: Easter service from Providence Baptist Church
Grassroots movement producing thousands of masks nationwide
Show More
Raleigh churches, restaurants provide free Easter meals
Rabbi recovers from COVID-19, then symptoms return
The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face coverings
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Cary sports store offers used equipment to help those at home stay active
More TOP STORIES News