Asheville City Council votes to cut police budget by 3 percent

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina city has voted to decrease its police budget by 3% amid calls from protestors to cut the funds in half.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Asheville City Council approved a $29.3 million police budget Tuesday. The cuts make up a $770,000 reduction to the $30.1 million originally proposed.

During recent demonstrations against racial injustice, protesters in Asheville and across the U.S. have rallied around calls to reduce police spending and reallocate funds into serving community needs.

When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
Councilman Brian Haynes opposed the amount and said the decrease fell short of Black citizens' demands. The city manager said the cuts were "initial steps" and larger ones would take time.

In January, Asheville City Council voted 7-0 on a resolution that formally apologized to its Black residents for the city's role in slavery, discriminatory housing practices, and other racist policies throughout its history.
