Asheville auto shop employee fired after writing 'poka honas' on woman's invoice

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A Valvoline auto repair shop employee in Asheville has been fired after reportedly calling a woman "poka honas" on her invoice.According to WLOS , the Valvoline Instant Oil Change invoice was posted to Facebook on Monday by the woman's friend.The customer said an employee wrote her name down as "poka honas," referring to Pocahontas--a Native American woman remembered in U.S. history due to her connection with the colonial settlement at Jamestown, Virginia. The term Pocahontas has also been used by President Donald Trump as a racial slur against Elizabeth Warren. The customer's address was then listed as Raccoon Trail, which WLOS said is not a valid street name on Google Maps."This is a receipt from service at the Valvoline on Merrimon Ave. for a friend who happens to be a person of color," the Facebook post originally read. "THIS IS NOT OK. Maybe they thought they were being funny. Maybe they thought no one would notice. Whatever the motivation, the racist labeling of a person is never OK, whether at a business or otherwise."The unidentified woman said the incident happened Sunday when she took her husband's car in to get an oil change.After seeing the receipt she said she felt targeted."I felt like it was a racist microaggression directed at me," she said.The CEO of Quality Automotive Services, A Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchisee released the following statement:The company has apologized to the woman and offered her a full refund."It's not OK to label anybody based on gender, the color of their skin, an accent that they have," the woman said. "It's just really isolating for people when that happens."