At least 2 arrests made as Elizabeth City riot police face off with peaceful protesters

By
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nine evenings in and the calls for justice in Andrew Brown's name remain the same.

At least two arrests were made as demonstrators faced off with Elizabeth City police dressed in riot gear well past the 8 p.m. curfew.

"At 8 o'clock if you choose to stay out, stay on the sidewalk; let us not have to deploy those men. And I promise y'all, that 8 o'clock tomorrow the curfew will be gone," Elizabeth City councilman Gabriel Adkins told attendees before curfew.


The warning came as most of the arrests were made as some protesters blocked Camden Bridge.

The community now demanding not only to see what led to the deputy shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21 but also for the curfew to be lifted.

Some local businesses now saying that the curfew is doing more damage than good.

"I just hope the curfew could be dealt with, because it isn't doing its intended purpose, and it would help us out a lot," Jim Nye, the owner of Hoppin' Johnz, told ABC11.
The national attention that Elizabeth City is getting following the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. is not the publicity a lot of downtown businesses wanted.

