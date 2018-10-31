Baby named after Colonel Sanders gets $11,000 from KFC

I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose. pic.twitter.com/wI2SNshsZ6— KFC (@kfc) October 30, 2018
This all came about last month when the fast-food chain announced an $11,000 prize towards college tuition for the first baby born on September 9 to be named Harland.
Harland is the first name of Colonel Harland Sanders, KFC's founder.
September 9th was his birthday.