Baby named after Colonel Sanders gets $11,000 from KFC

Remember when we told you KFC was offering $11,000 to name a baby after Colonel Sanders?

Remember when we told you KFC was offering $11,000 to name a baby after Colonel Sanders? Well, someone did. KFC made the announcement on Twitter.


"I'm as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose," tweeted KFC.

This all came about last month when the fast-food chain announced an $11,000 prize towards college tuition for the first baby born on September 9 to be named Harland.

Harland is the first name of Colonel Harland Sanders, KFC's founder.

September 9th was his birthday.
