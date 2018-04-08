EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2248221" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful

This sweet baby is stealing the hearts of so many people after photos of her dressed as the Queen of Tejano was posted on Facebook.Liliana Serna, a Houston-based photographer, honored Selena's 23-year-death anniversary, with a Queen of Tejano music photo shoot."Sometimes I wonder how her life would have been. I remember hearing the news when I got back from school. I was in 4th grade and all I could do was cry, even now, there are certain songs I get teary when I hear them. She just had that spark that you would fall in love with her music immediately," Serna said.