ART

Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale

EMBED </>More Videos

A work by street artist Banksy apparently self-destructed in front of startled auction-goers on Friday, moments after being sold for $1.4 million.

By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON --
Art prankster Banksy has struck again.

A work by the elusive street artist apparently self-destructed in front of startled auction-goers on Friday, moments after being sold for 1.04 million pounds ($1.4 million).

The spray-painted canvas "Girl With Balloon" went under the hammer at Sotheby's in London, fetching more than three times its pre-sale estimate and equaling a record price for the artist.

Then, as an alarm sounded, it ran through a shredder embedded in the frame, emerging from the bottom in strips.

A post on Banksy's official Instagram account showed the moment - and the shocked reaction of those in the room - with the words "Going, going, gone..."

Sotheby's - which had noted before the sale that the work's ornate gilded frame was "an integral element of the artwork chosen by Banksy himself" - expressed surprise at the incident.

"It appears we just got Banksy-ed," said Alex Branczik, head of contemporary European art at the auction house.

The auction house said it was "in discussion about next steps" with the buyer. Some art-market watchers have suggested the work could be worth even more in its shredded state.

"We have not experienced this situation in the past . where a painting spontaneously shredded, upon achieving a record for the artist," Branczik said. "We are busily figuring out what this means in an auction context."

Banksy is not the first artist to deconstruct his own work. In the years after World War II, German-born artist Gustav Metzger pioneered "auto-destructive art," creating paintings using acid that ate away the fabric beneath.

Banksy, who has never disclosed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world's best-known artists. His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words "Laugh now, but one day I'll be in charge."

He also has a penchant for elaborate pranks.

In 2005, he hung an image of a spear-toting ancient human pushing a shopping cart in the British Museum, where it remained for several days before being discovered. The next year he smuggled a life-sized figure of a Guantanamo Bay detainee into Disneyland, and in 2015 he erected a full-scale dystopian theme park - "Dismaland" - by the British seaside.

"Girl With Balloon," which depicts a small child reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy's best-known images.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartauction
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ART
SPONSORED: Engineer becomes artist to honor father's legacy
Art takes a pizza the sidewalk in downtown Raleigh
Apex artist paints portraits for families affected by opioid epidemic
Why are Cary trees wearing tutus? It's all in the name of art
More art
SOCIETY
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
VIDEO: Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
Greensboro waitress helps struggling mom at Olive Garden
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
More Society
Top Stories
Kavanaugh confirmed: Senate votes 50-48 to approve SCOTUS nomination
Fayetteville police investigate homicide on McDougal Drive
Harnett County teacher accused of giving drugs to student
Durham police investigate double shooting following nightclub altercation
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
1 shot in robbery at Johnston County used-car dealer
Franklinton man dies after being bitten by fire ants
Show More
Fayetteville man accused of killing wife goes before judge
'I just shot a male:' 911 call released in fatal shooting of NCCU student
Study: Hugs improve mood on bad days
North Carolina National Guard soldier killed by explosion in Afghanistan
Florence relief effort comes at a perfect time for struggling Spring Lake
More News