U.S. & WORLD

Beach patrol warns of sea lice outbreak in Ocean City, Maryland

EMBED </>More Videos

How to avoid sea lice

OCEAN CITY BEACH, Md. --
Visitors to Maryland's Eastern Shore are taking home a nasty, stinging reminder from their day at the beach.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol took to Facebook this week to report that a type of small jellyfish nicknamed sea lice are hanging out in the surf around Ocean City's beach.

The stinging sea creatures can cause some people to feel a prickling sensation while they're in the water. The result can leave a rash with red, itchy or burning bumps within a few hours after exposure.

Officials recommend rinsing with fresh water soon after leaving the ocean.

Sea lice have been a problem in Florida this summer, with other reports from North Carolina and Alabama.

RELATED: Sea lice: What to know and how to avoid
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbeachesinsect
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
#MilesForMollie: Why runners are dedicating workouts to Mollie Tibbetts
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Coach of Hawaiian Little League team says players bring sunshine during tough time
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Homeless vet who helped woman says money being withheld
Star of 'Black Panther' prosthetic video aims to inspire others
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Mom investigated for letting 8-year-old walk dog alone
More Society
Top Stories
7 people arrested during rally on UNC's campus near the Silent Sam monument
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
3 hurt after overnight shooting in Raleigh
Over 2,000 licenses printed with errors, DMV says
Car crash in Durham spills nails over the roadway
Homeless vet who helped woman says money being withheld
UNC braces for more Silent Sam unrest Saturday in Chapel Hill
One hurt after shooting outside Fayetteville Food Lion
Show More
2 arrested in shooting of woman found dead at entrance to Sanford hospital
FSU professor discusses ethics behind using genealogy kits to solve crimes
Star of 'Black Panther' prosthetic video aims to inspire others
PETA wants you to stop eating crabs
19 foreign nationals charged with illegal voting in North Carolina
More News