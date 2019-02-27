SOCIETY

'Best of Enemies' movie to get early screening in Durham

In just over two months, a piece of the Bull City's history will play out on the big screen.

Durham will get an early look at a movie about an unlikely friendship that led to school desegregation in Durham in 1971.

The movie based on the book The Best of Enemies, written by Osha Gray Davidson, will open in theaters across the country on April 5. But more than two weeks before that the film will debut at The Carolina Theatre.

The Best of Enemies is the true story of the bond between Ann Atwater, a Durham civil rights activist, and Claiborne Paul "CP" Ellis, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

The two were able to forge a true friendship as they worked together to improve Durham public schools during desegregation.

Tickets for the March 19 movie premiere go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. They will cost $15 and availability is limited.

VIP tickets, which include premium seating, a wine reception and a signed copy of the book, cost $100.

Tickets can be purchased online at CarolinaTheatre.org or at Ticketmaster.com.

A second early screening will take place March 20 at Duke University.

Tickets for that show will be made available March 6.
