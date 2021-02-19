beyonce

'BeyGOOD' initiative closed after 'overwhelming response' for financial assistance following storm

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston native Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative has closed applications due to the "overwhelming response" from those in need of help following the extreme winter storm.

Originally, the singer, along with Adidas and a Houston disaster relief organization, teamed up to provide urgent relief to those in need.

Before the application was closed on Friday, Beyoncé's publicist said there were more than 130,000 people who sent in submissions to the website within the first 24 hours.

Through the non-profit group "Bread of Life," they promised to provide "one-time financial assistance to those who have experienced a non-recurring, sudden or emergency-related financial hardship" due to the winter storm.

Texans and people in other states affected by the storms were encouraged to apply using a Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to $1,000.

Now, the website reads:

Thank you for contacting us. Due to the overwhelming response, emphasizing the tremendous need, the first round of applications have been received and are now being reviewed for immediate assistance. We are closing the application process, while we work diligently to help the most needy in the wake of the winter storm. -Bread of Life, Inc.

RELATED:
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation announces COVID-19 housing assistance fund
EMBED More News Videos

Houston's very own Beyoncé is stepping up in a major way during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what should know about the application process that opens in January.


Meet the Houston pastor teaming up with Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion
EMBED More News Videos

Beyoncé grew up singing in this church. Now she's giving back and teaming up with another Houston female rap star. 🤘

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncharitywinter stormbeyoncewinter weatherdonationscharities
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEYONCE
Eat the same ice cream as Beyoncé at Hank's in Houston
Durham's Bright Black Candles sees surge after making Beyonce's list
Parrot goes viral with flawless Beyoncé cover
Beyoncé drops highly-anticipated 'Black Is King' on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mrs. North Carolina, 80 other pageant contestants stranded in Texas
One dead in shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex
LATEST: Wake Co. accepting Group 3 vaccine requests Monday
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after spa keeps charging her
Working from home saves money for workers and businesses
Cancer patients 'frustrated' by revised state vaccine priorities
Durham Police investigate after man shot and killed on NC 55
Show More
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Body cam shows police bust women dressed as 'grannies' to get vaccine
6 kids among 9 hurt in apartment gas explosion, cause under investigation
WEATHER: Brighter days ahead!
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
More TOP STORIES News