8th Annual Big Night Ball to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The golden age of Hollywood arrived in Raleigh as the theme for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle's 8th annual Big Night Ball at the Brier Creek Country Club.

The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Triangle non profit that helps children facing adversity. The group is dedicated to using strong and enduring one-to-one relationships to change lives for the better, forever.

One of the crowd favorites at the ball is the silent auction where anyone can bid on items. The auction runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 9 during the event. You can even bid on items from home.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Big Night Ball. This year anchor Amber Rupinta is serving as emcee.

To view auction items click HERE.
