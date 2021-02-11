Society

Black History Month Feature: Representative G. K. Butterfield

Related topics:
societyblack history monthrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of UPS driver killed in Raleigh becomes emotional in court
LATEST: NC House passes bill requiring schools to offer in-person learning
2 charged with murder of pregnant Wake County woman
Sleet, freezing rain possible over the next few days
Capitol rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Dems say in trial | LIVE
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Millionaire NFL star shares why he quit football to farm in NC
Show More
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs after crash that injured children
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
Teachers will be eligible for vaccine in late February, Cooper announces
More TOP STORIES News