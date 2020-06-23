race in america

'Black Lives Do Matter' and 'End Racism Now' mural to be painted around Fayetteville's Market House

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A global movement has emerged calling for racial equality and police reform. In Fayetteville, citizens are using art as a form of healing and even as a vessel of expression.

Fayetteville city leaders voted unanimously to add more art to the already colorful downtown district.

"The verbiage of 'Black lives do matter' and 'End racism now' to circle the Market House in the no drive-zone," said District 2 Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram. "When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' that doesn't mean other lives don't matter. Doesn't mean white lives, Hispanic lives don't matter. It means from the beginning of time, Black lives have been the most marginalized lives in the country."

City council wanted bold statements of solidarity, which is why these words were selected.

President and CEO of the Cool Springs downtown district Bianca Shoneman is heading up the committee to launch the efforts. She said the project will be completed by citizens.

"We're going to make sure everyone is safe. We will require mask-wearing so that we are COVID compliant. We'll also do so in a way that does not impede commercial activity," said Shoneman. "This is all about building community with an emphasis on unity in the community."

According to Shoneman, committee members will meet Tuesday night. They will begin work on the project on a day where there is less traffic downtown.

