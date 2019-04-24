Society

Bode Miller, Morgan Beck Miller's baby son gets swim lessons less than a year after daughter Emmy's drowning death

As the young son of Morgan Beck Miller and Bode Miller learns to swim, Morgan is sharing a message with other parents of young children.

Less than a year after a tragic drowning accident, Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Beck Miller are giving their baby boy swim lessons and sharing a message for all parents of young children.

Their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, drowned last June after she wandered off and fell in a pool while visiting a neighbor's house. She died the next day.

This week, Morgan is sharing videos of their 6-month-old son Easton getting accustomed to the water. She wrote that he is taking lessons 10 minutes a day Monday through Friday, learning through a program called Infant Swimming Resource (ISR).


"I cried tears of hope watching my baby boy learning this lifesaving skill," Morgan wrote on Instagram, "and then tears of sadness because it was all I had to do to keep my baby girl here."

Drowning is among the leading causes of death in children ages 1-4, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Morgan has posted about wanting to raise awareness before. In an emotional Instagram post in August, she wrote to her daughter, "continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love."

Bode, the most decorated Olympic male skier from the U.S., has also shared on Instagram about his family's healing process. When Emmy passed away, Bode and Morgan both shared a post that read, "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten."

Morgan also shared a video of their 4-year-old son Nash taking a refresher course in the pool. The couple also has two other children.

