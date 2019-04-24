Society

Bode Miller's baby son gets swim lessons less than a year after daughter's drowning death

Less than a year after a tragic drowning accident, Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Beck Miller are giving their baby boy swim lessons and sharing a message for all parents of young children.

Their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, drowned last June after she wandered off and fell in a pool while visiting a neighbor's house. She died the next day.

This week, Morgan is sharing videos of their 6-month-old son Easton getting accustomed to the water. She wrote that he is taking lessons 10 minutes a day Monday through Friday, learning through a program called Infant Swimming Resource (ISR).


"I cried tears of hope watching my baby boy learning this lifesaving skill," Morgan wrote on Instagram, "and then tears of sadness because it was all I had to do to keep my baby girl here."

Drowning is among the leading causes of death in children ages 1-4, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Morgan has posted about wanting to raise awareness before. In an emotional Instagram post in August, she wrote to her daughter, "continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love."

Bode, the most decorated Olympic male skier from the U.S., has also shared on Instagram about his family's healing process. When Emmy passed away, Bode and Morgan both shared a post that read, "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten."

Morgan also shared a video of their 4-year-old son Nash taking a refresher course in the pool. The couple also has two other children.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysafetychildrenswimmingolympicsathletespoolskiingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News