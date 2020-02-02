Body of U.S. Army Spc. Antonio Moore returned home in Wilmington

The Department of Defense announced on Jan. 25, Specialist Antonio I. Moore was killed during a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations on Jan. 24.
Knightdale-based soldier and Wilmington native was flown into Air Wilmington, WWAY reports.
"You have to know that freedom isn't free by any means," Human Wall for Fallen Soldiers Co-Founder and American Honor Guards of North Carolina member Cheryl Penney said.
Thousands of people lined up for the procession at the Wilmington airport including loved ones, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS and bikers.
"He's looking down on us right now and I'm sure he's smiling and it does his heart a great deal of joy to see this representation for him," Wilmington Chapter of the Buffalo Soliders Vice President Zulu told WWAY. "Him or his family probably didn't think to this magnitude that he would have this much love and reception for him coming home."
Moore's funeral will be held at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Union Missionary Baptist Church.
A news release said Moore enlisted in the Army in May 2017 as a combat engineer. He was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade in Knightdale.