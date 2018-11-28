HOLIDAY

Delaware boy collects pajamas for kids in need this holiday season

EMBED </>More Videos

A Delaware boy has learned the value of giving to others, at a very young age.

NORTH WILMINGTON, Del. --
A Delaware boy has learned the value of giving to others at a very young age.

Three years ago, Enzo Vincent began collecting pajamas for kids in need for Christmas.

The first year, he collected a hundred pairs. Last year, it grew to 1,000.

Enzo is hoping to collect 3,000 pairs of pajamas for kids in need this holiday season.

He told us how it all began:

"When I was five, I always got a pair of pajamas. They always made me feel warm and loved, and I wanted other children to have that love," he said.

Every child who receives a pair of pajamas gets a personal note from Enzo, along with a candy cane.

He hopes to expand his mission of giving to all 50 states.
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsfeel goodcharityholidayPhilly ProudWilmington
HOLIDAY
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
SPONSORED: Family traditions: Make a visit out to Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company
Q&A: Who is responsible if a loved one feels lonely in hospice
More holiday
SOCIETY
Goldsboro convenience store mistake leads to $277,777 lottery prize
Nonprofit aims to provide healthy snacks for Durham students
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Duke students hold forum after neo-Nazi stickers show up on campus
More Society
Top Stories
FBI finds body in Robeson County while searching for Hania Aguilar
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris
Hack of Raleigh company endangers personal data of 2 million patients
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean
UPDATES: ABC11's Jonah Kaplan covers Day 2 of critical lame-duck session
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Major water main break closes McDowell Street in downtown Raleigh
Show More
'Shut up or we'll kill you:' Duke student describes apartment robbery
Why is Mack Brown coming out of retirement to coach at UNC?
Son speaks out about father's detainment by ICE
We stay cold tonight!
Surveillance video shows man urinating on front porch in Durham
More News