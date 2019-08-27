society

Boy consoles classmate with autism on the first day of school

A little boy's compassion is winning hearts across the country after he helped a classmate on the first day of school.

Eight-year-old Connor has autism and was finding it difficult to adjust to the second grade. His classmate, Christian, had no idea about his disability, but when he noticed Connor crying, he walked over and grabbed his hand to let him know it was going to be alright.

Christian's mother captured the sweet moment and posted it on social media. Connor's mother responded, saying she always worries her son will be bullied, but Christian's kindness warmed her heart.

The photos have gained worldwide attention and the two boys are now inseparable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildrensocietyschoolact of kindness
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
See how Disney's newly announced Star Wars immersive hotel will look
McDonald's wants you to 'pay it forward' with new McCafé card
Volunteers needed North Carolina's annual fall Litter Sweep
Java still a no-no for Mormons despite fancy coffee names
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of 7 died after shielding child from shooting: family
Dangerous Brier Creek intersection to get stoplight
Residents say bug problems persist at Durham's JFK Towers
2 people at KKK protest in Hillsborough sought on weapons charges
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572M in opioid case
Lessons from Parkland shooting motivate new SBI threat unit
No charges in Raleigh daycare death of infant who choked on pine cone
Show More
Students cheered on for first day of school
New reward offered in college couple's unsolved double murder
Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens, eyes Caribbean islands
UNC legend celebrates 99th birthday at Old Well
Starbucks introduces pumpkin cream cold brew to menu
More TOP STORIES News