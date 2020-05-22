Massachusetts boy celebrating birthday, organ transplant anniversary gets phone call from International Space Station

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's a special week for a boy from Lowell, Massachusetts who got an out-of-this world surprise.Not only did Lucas St. Onge turn 9 years old on Thursday, he's also celebrating four years since he survived a multiple-organ transplant.Lucas had always dreamed of meeting an astronaut.On Thursday, he got his wish.He received a phone call from the International Space Station. Capt. Chris Cassidy was on the other end of the line and wished Lucas a happy birthday.