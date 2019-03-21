Society

Boy Scouts make big donation to Spring Lake Fire Department

EMBED <>More Videos

Boy Scouts everywhere recite their Oath, but Troop 713 took its words to heart.

By
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Boy Scouts everywhere recite their Oath, but Troop 713 took its words to heart.

Particularly, the phrase "help other people at all times."

Local scouts heard the Spring Lake Fire Department needed money to apply for a grant, so they decided to take action.

The grant would allow the fire department to hire six additional firefighters and cover the cost of salary and equipment.

"It's a $750 fee for the application. It was really cute. He was so small. He told me they wanted to help," said Spring Lake Fire Chief Jason Williams.

The scouts raised about $1,300 and presented the check to the department at a board meeting.

Fire officials submitted the grant and must now wait to see if they've been accepted.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyspring lakefire departmentsboy scouts
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Diana Keel's husband due in court as warrants reveal new information
6 months of child support wrongly deducted from Raleigh man's paycheck
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Lawsuit: Olive Garden stuffed mushrooms severely burned woman, 'death was imminent'
First round of negotiations begin over Wake County school budget
'Pain and anger' around 'Empire' in recent weeks after Smollett story, Lee Daniels says
Raleigh business struggling after thief steals thousands in equipment
Show More
Former Ravenscroft student helps Raleigh Police get new K-9 vests
New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
North Dakota State holds off NC Central 78-74 in First Four
Trump on John McCain's funeral: 'I didn't get thank you'
New bill introduced to modernize sexual assault laws
More TOP STORIES News