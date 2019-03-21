Boy Scouts make big donation to Spring Lake Fire Department

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Boy Scouts everywhere recite their Oath, but Troop 713 took its words to heart.Particularly, the phrase "help other people at all times."Local scouts heard the Spring Lake Fire Department needed money to apply for a grant, so they decided to take action.The grant would allow the fire department to hire six additional firefighters and cover the cost of salary and equipment."It's a $750 fee for the application. It was really cute. He was so small. He told me they wanted to help," said Spring Lake Fire Chief Jason Williams.The scouts raised about $1,300 and presented the check to the department at a board meeting.Fire officials submitted the grant and must now wait to see if they've been accepted.