Boy with Down Syndrome shares sweet moment with Donald Duck

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A boy with Down syndrome shared a special moment with his favorite character during a recent trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

AAsher Lilles, who has Down Syndrome and non-verbal apraxia, got to meet his favorite Disney character, Donald Duck, at Disney's Hollywood Studios. His family shared the sweet video on his YouTube page.

Donald spun in circles and fell to his knees when he saw Lilles, who was in a matching Donald Duck costume.

The pair then shared a big hug and shook their tailfeathers together while posing for photos.

Donald Duck recently celebrated his 85th anniversary on June 9th.

Donald Duck celebrates 85th anniversary
Donald Duck made his film debut in "The Wise Little Hen," a 7-minute Walt Disney animated film that was released on June 9, 1934.


