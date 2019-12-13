WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wilmington man and his friends want to make sure lots of presents are under trees across The Port City this year.
Dr. Misrael Otero and his employees helped lots of dreams come true by paying $3,200 worth of layaway balances at the Wilmington Walmart on Thursday.
"We just wanted to bring some Christmas to Wilmington and basically share Christmas and pay off your layaways!" Otero told WWAY.
With help from nonprofit organization Pay Away The Layaway, Otero and his colleagues were able to donate money toward unpaid balances and bring Christmas to families. The organization will tend to pick layaways with children's items and toys.
A fellow "Secret Santa" recently paid off around $65,000 in layaway at a Walmart in Anniston, Alabama.
Otero said they brought more than $5,000 in layaway payoffs this year to the Wilmington store. They also helped the Walmarts at Porters Neck and Monkey Junction.
"You saw the smiles today, kids getting trampolines, and getting their bicycles, getting kayaks, it's great," he said.
Dentist's office helps pay off $3,200 worth of layaway at Wilmington Walmart
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More