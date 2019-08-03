Businesses step up to help couple after Wake County wedding venue closes

"I'm very thankful for where we live," she said. "When someone is struggling, people do not hesitate to reach out and I think that's extremely important to function as a community."
Allison and her soon-to-be husband spoke to ABC11 on Thursday after Noah's, their Morrisville wedding venue suddenly closed.
After the story, people began reaching out.
"It means a lot," she said, still in disbelief that the venue closed after it was unable to come to terms with the landlords. "We're thankful for the people that have reached out. Like I said, it's been overwhelming because we don't know what the next step is."
The @ncartmuseum is offering space to couples affected by @noahseventvenue closure in @Morrisville_NC. Other places in the triangle are also stepping up after our story last night. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/OO7LanQThw— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 3, 2019
The North Carolina Museum of Art saw the story and put a hold on the date - Oct. 5, 2019 - "should they choose to go with us."
They're offering the venue without a rental fee and working on the budget from there.
"I want to do everything we possibly can to provide an experience that this particular group or any client in this situation deserves," said Morgan Greer, special events director at the museum. "We want to make sure the museum stands up, stands tall, represents, brings them in graciously and shows them the beautiful time they deserve."
The Washington Duke Inn is offering a ballroom for a reduced rate on the night Allison and Alex want to get married.
The Embassy Suites in Brier Creek said it will take 10 percent off of their wedding packages for any couples affected by the Noah's closure; that number is still unknown.
"We understand your wedding day is a most important day of your life and it's really exciting that people have banded together to help people facing this unfortunate circumstance," said Gineen Cargo, who runs Cargo & Co Events as well as the Gavin Christianson Bridal shop in Durham.
Cargo said this highlights the importance of working with qualified vendors and venues. She also recommends getting a wedding planner if you can and wedding insurance to ensure everything goes off without a hitch.