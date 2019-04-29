lgbtq

Brigham Young University valedictorian comes out during graduation speech

PROVO, Utah -- A Brigham Young University graduate revealed to thousands of people that he's gay during his school's convocation.

"I have felt another triumph, that of coming to terms, not with who I thought I should be, but who the Lord has made me to be. As such I stand before the Lord, my family, my graduating class today to say that I am proud to be a gay son of God," Matt Easton said in his speech, which was approved by BYU school officials.

His announcement was followed by a loud applause.

He later shared more about his speech on social media writing, "During my time at BYU, I have slowly come out to my closest family members and friends," Easton stated on Twitter. "However, this is the first time I have publicly declared it."

Easton said he felt it was important to share it both for himself and for the LGBTQ community at BYU, reports KUTV.

Easton's faculty advisor, Dr. John Holbein, in the Political Science Department responded to Easton's tweet writing, "I couldn't be prouder of my student, friend and coauthor @easton_matty."

According to the university's Church Educational System Honor Code, gay students are not banned from the university; however, students will be in violation of the Honor Code if they commit what the school defines as "homosexual behavior."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahgaylgbtqeducationlgbtq pridegraduationu.s. & worldlgbt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ
Judge approves settlement expanding transgender bathroom rights in NC
Giovanni's Room: One of the Oldest LGBTQ Bookstores
Chicago Drag Show Celebrates 50 years
Art Exhibit Celebrates the LGBTQ Community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News