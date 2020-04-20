Coronavirus California

California skate park filled with sand to deter gatherings amid 'Safer at Home' order

VENICE, Calif. -- Anyone who showed up at the Venice Beach Skate Park in Venice, Calif. over weekend found out it now looks like a giant sandbox.

City crews poured sand into the park to keep large crowds from gathering during the Safer at Home orders.

The Recreation and Parks Department said, due to numerous violations, it had to be done.

RELATED: Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president

San Clemente in South Orange County has also dumped sand into its public skate park.
