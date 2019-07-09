Society

Car bursts into flames during gender reveal

QUEENSLAND, Australia -- Oh boy! A gender reveal went horribly wrong and it was all caught on video.

A driver was performing a burnout, spinning the wheels of a car to create smoke, as part of the gender reveal.

In the drone video, you can see that blue smoke starts to spew from the car to show the baby will be a boy. The driver goes down the road for about 300 feet when flames shoot out from under the car.

Queensland police have released the video of the man's car bursting into flames to deter others from a similar disaster.

The 29-year-old driver wasn't hurt, but he was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

This isn't the first gender reveal to end in disaster. A wildfire in southern Arizona started when an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent shot at a target to reveal a baby's gender.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaught on tapeaustraliapregnancycaught on videou.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnston County pastor accused of statutory rape of 13-year-old
New law allows NC drug dealers to be charged with murder
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Raleigh business owner encouraging women to 'shop with meaning'
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
IBM closes $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
Rabbit found with rope around its neck in New Hampshire river
Show More
Truck crashes into collapsed Wake County road, catches fire
Nissan Rogue drivers say sensors cause sudden stops
Women's World Cup champs arrive back in USA
Trash pick up happening earlier this summer for people in Raleigh
2 dead, 2 injured after domestic dispute call in Warren County
More TOP STORIES News