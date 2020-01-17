Carbon monoxide concerns surface at Hoover Road apartments

Society

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The public housing crisis continues to spread to other Durham Housing Authority properties. Hoover Road is now at the center of carbon monoxide concerns.

ABC11 spoke to one resident about her recent inspection.

"On Tuesday, they came back with a contractor from Hays and come to find out I had a gas leak at my stove of 31 ppm," Azaria Lunsford explained.

An ABC11 crew spent just 20 minutes inside Lunsford's apartment and began feeling sick when they left.



Photojournalist Jeremy Baker was released from work after falling ill. His symptoms were consistent with overexposure to gas.

Lunsford on the other hand, didn't have that luxury.

"They took the stove out and tried to get another reading. They claim it's safe, but I don't trust them. Because when I tried to get a picture of his reader. He told me no and that he didn't want me to have access to this and give it to the media," said Lunsford.

At last check, 21 stoves had elevated gas levels but the mom of four's concerns cover more than just CO poisoning.

She showed us her apartment -- the leaks, mold and damage. She's hoping this crisis brings real change.

"It's pacifying the situation for that moment but it's not getting everything resolved as it should be," Lunsford said.
