Carolina Ballet members sew, donate thousands of masks for those at-risk for COVID-19 in Triangle

Despite their own shutdown and layoffs due to the coronavirus, members of the Carolina Ballet are stepping up to give back.
For the past two weeks. Carolina Ballet's Costume Director and a team of about thirty volunteers have been sewing masks around the clock.
The team is using donated fabric and the ballet's own supply of elastics, hard to come by due to high demand as many make homemade masks.
The free masks are being distributed by the community group Covering The Triangle.
Covering The Triangle was formed by local physicians and Duke medical students to ensure the most at risk are covering their faces during the COVID-19 crisis.
"A lot of these local theater companies, they just don't have any work right now because of the shutdown so I've called as many contacts as I can to put as many people back to work doing what we can," explained Kerri Martinsen, Carolina Ballet Costume Director.
"We have a really specific skill set and we can produce these in our homes really quickly," Martinsen said. "We've done over 2,000 masks in two weeks and we're on track to keep that up and increase it," she added.
The Carolina Ballet is providing the homemade masks to the Durham Rescue Mission and Durham Housing Authority as well as those who are homeless, prison inmates and others in situations that make social distancing difficult.
