Society

Carolina Beach to allow fishing, open public parking starting Monday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As North Carolina beaches continue to reopen in phases, starting Monday, the town of Carolina Beach will allow fishing on the beach and open public parking lots.

Town of Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce announced in a letter to the public on Friday that locations will be announced on Monday.

RELATED: Some North Carolina public beaches begin to reopen

"I would like to say thank you to everyone for your support and cooperation during this crisis. We appreciate the sacrifices made by many during this time. Please have patience a little longer as we work through our phases of re-opening Carolina Beach," Pierce wrote.

In coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the town encourages all beachgoers to continue to practice social distancing and other safety measures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncbeachestravelparkingfishingnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC release ZIP code data for COVID-19 cases
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Durham apartment complex
Relief bill negotiations ongoing as child care providers wait for aid
Here's how far the stimulus check goes for Durham, Wake singles
Small businesses see spike in break-ins during COVID-19 closures
Fayetteville theater optimistic for 'new normal' after pandemic
Dept. of Labor investigating Smithfield Tar Heel COVID-19 complaints
Show More
Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors: State media
Cary sewage being analyzed to monitor the spread of COVID-19
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all
A Kabbalat Shabbat virtual message from Rabbi Jen Feldman
More TOP STORIES News