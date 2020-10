CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Carrboro is looking to create a Black Lives Matter/End Racism Now mural and is seeking three artists to do it.The mural will go up on the east side of the CommunityWorx building on 125 W. Main Street in downtown Carrboro.Organizers are looking for student artists and a coordinating muralist to work together on the project.Funding allows for student artists to be compensated $500 and the muralist to be paid $1,500. There is budget of $2,000 for supplies and equipment.The deadline to apply for students and muralists is Nov. 8.