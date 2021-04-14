immigration

Cary church creates program to provide direct help to immigrants

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cary church creates program to provide direct help to immigrants

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary church is trying to make it easier for local immigrants to get help not only during the pandemic but long after.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church has created a new position in the church, a bilingual advisor.

It will allow the church to serve the Spanish-speaking population directly without having to send them somewhere else for help.

Often when those in need seek help from the church, they are given a list of places to go.

But when those people don't speak English, that's often a dead end. That's why the church has hired a Spanish-speaking advisor to serve those people.

"I spent three years working in very underprivileged areas especially with heavily Hispanic populations," Father Michael Burbeck told ABC11.

Burbeck said when he arrived in Cary at St. Michael's, he realized many of those same kinds of people were in Cary and also in need.

So he started the SHARES program which stands for serving hope, assistance, resources and emergency support.

"I pretty quickly wanted to try and turn and use our resources to try and meet those needs here in our own parish, in our own town," Father Burbeck said adding that the church hired Joel Carreras to serve immigrants as case manager.

Now he counsels those in need directly at the church instead of referring them to other agencies to find help with housing, food, transportation, child welfare and other essential services.

One of those clients is Maria Juarez, who said through an interpreter, "It's great that there's this position of a case manager now hear in Cary so that families don't have to spend their gas money going towards Raleigh for assistance."

Because when you're a single mother of five children every dollar counts.

One of the services people like Juarez are referred to is the food pantry.

Maty Ferrer, an outreach advisor for the Catholic Charities' Centro para Familias Hispanas, said this about the program, "That's an amazing effort from the church to be doing this, to offer this service to the community where families are. They're meeting them where they are."

That's especially important when someone speaks little English because navigating services, especially government services, can be very intimidating.

Of course all, of this is happening under the lens of immigration politics, a very hot topic right now.

But parishioners put that aside according to Father Burbeck.

"People see the difference between the person in front of them who's in need, and the abstract political questions around immigration," said Burbeck.

And for that, people like Maria Juarez and her children are grateful.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycarywake countyreligionchurchabc11 togetherwake county newsimmigration
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Texas DACA recipient now stuck in Mexico away from family
'Heartbreaking': Lawmaker visits border as crisis impact reaches NC
ABC News Live examines immigration, humanitarian crises at border
Number of kids alone at border hits all-time high in March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC bodycam video isn't public record: What that means for transparency
J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
Neighbor calls police on Raleigh teen practicing with ROTC rifle
FBI offers $40K reward for info linked to 3 Lumberton deaths
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit NC next week
Homeless camp near I-540 gains attention due to trash buildup
Popular NC coach killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel
Show More
Blind long jumper from Raleigh aims for gold in Tokyo
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Homebound? Durham Pharmacy will bring COVID-19 vaccine to you
Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt, DA says
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
More TOP STORIES News