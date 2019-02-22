ABC11 TOGETHER

Cary doctor wants to break mental health stigma in African American community

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Tammie Moore owns Western Wake Counseling, and she says history continues to be a barrier keeping the African American community from seek out help for mental health issues.

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Several degrees are perfectly situated over the desk of Dr. Tammie Moore. Her Cary office has near floor to ceiling windows that display the beauty of trees still changing leaves.

Moore's undergrad is from Louisiana State University. She has a graduate degree from Loyola University in Chicago. An internship with Duke brought her to North Carolina. It's here that the Louisiana native raised her four children.


In 2003, Moore, a clinical psychologist, opened her private practice, Western Wake Counseling.

"I'm very passionate about this," Moore said of mental health.

Moore said mental health is more than just the mind, it's also the body and spirit.

"I have a--I guess a personal charge to help people chart away for hope, to hang in there, don't give up!"

Though Moore said she has a diverse group of clients, she is most passionate about mental health in the African American community.

When it comes to mental health with African American clients, Moore looks generational. She notes slavery and the effects it had on talking about issues in the home.

"For African Americans, historically, you just did not talk to strangers about problems in the house," Moore said.

She said that at one point in time, talking about family issues outside of the home could have detrimental results. That frightening truth transcended time, passing from generation to generation. Following with it the untrue stigma that seeking mental health treatment was a lack of personal faith or a sign of weakness.

Moore said that people aren't weak for talking about their struggles.

"I say we're all one emotional upsetting event away from a mental health crisis."

Statistically, Moore said that only a third of African Americans seek mental health treatment compared to 40 percent of white individuals.

For African American women, Moore hopes to change stigmas surrounding mental health.

"We have been socialized to just keep going," Moore said. "I don't want to say 'suck it up and keep moving,' but that has kind of been passed on for generation to generation."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyabc11 togetherblack history monthmental healthWake CountyCary
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
New fundraisers added to help Ronald McDonald House Wake & Durham
Fayetteville State University opens food pantry for students in need
Angels in the air: NC family gets free flights for medical treatment
Retail Donation Program makes 'huge' difference for families in need
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Wake County woman experiences act of kindness on worst day of her life
Believers flock to Texas home to view Virgin Mary image on brick wall
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Video showing boy in wheelchair jump on trampoline goes viral
More Society
Top Stories
'I could've been killed:' Brick thrown off overpass shatters woman's windshield
NC judge throws out voter ID, income tax amendments
Teenage son charged with murder in death of Durham developer in 2018
Durham Police investigate PNC bank robbery
Wake County woman experiences act of kindness on worst day of her life
NC Book Festival and a kid's career fair, things to do this weekend
Nike and Duke reps meet to discuss Zion's shoe blowout
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Show More
Raleigh interior designer featured in March issue of Southern Living
3 women accused of robbing gas station in Cary
Advocates of undocumented students asking WCPSS for more protections
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
California parents accused of starving, torturing 12 children plead guilty
More News