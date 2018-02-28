Cary teen aims to make difference for less-fortunate students

CARY, NC (WTVD) --ABC11 Together is highlighting the good deed of a Wake County high school student who is helping less-fortunate students.
Green Hope High School sophomore Owen Whaley is that student.
On Tuesday morning, Whaley created a Go Fund Me page titled "Young People in the Arts Fund" during creative writing class. Initially, he wants to raise $1,000.
What an amazing kid. Tonight at 10 and 11 meet the Cary teen trying to make a difference in the triangle. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rfT6b33VKz— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) February 27, 2018
"I want to collect materials - classroom materials," Whaley said Tuesday. "I'd give those to teachers because they have to pay it out of pocket so teachers in low areas can get like pencils and basic school supplies. It's very important to give back because I know a lot of people aren't as fortunate as me and I family are."
Whaley is a part of the National English Honors Society and needs to put in volunteer hours but decided to go out on his own.
"I was looking at charitable organizations to volunteer with and I couldn't any that fit my personal interests and what I cared about so I figured if I couldn't find any then I would make one myself," he said.
His mother, Kathy, couldn't be prouder.
"I just raised my kids to be kind," she said. "I'd like to think he's kind and in giving back with the arts - which is important to him - I feel like that showcases that sense about him, that he's a caring kid."
Owen said if he reaches his goal, he'll just keep going.