Cary thrift store holds 'Dollar Days' sale

Thrift 2 Gift in Cary is holding ITS Dollar Days Sale.

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Thrift 2 Gift in Cary is holding a "Dollar Days" sale from Aug. 23 through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The 20,000 square foot store hosts a "Dollar Days" sale twice a year, and the summer sale has many back to school items for families.

"We have a ton of kids clothes, everything from uniforms to shirts, jackets, belts, all sorts of accessories," explained store manager Joel Grobbelaar. "We have some backpacks and binders, so, we really are trying to get ready for all those people trying to get back to school and ready for the school year."

Proceeds from the sale will benefit a local nonprofit.

"We always pick a cause," explained Store Owner George King. "This time it's a cause for Pharaoh's Daughter, they help women incarcerated or to be incarcerated so Pharaohs Daughter takes care of the babies through the process," King said.

Thrift 2 Gift is located next to the WakeMed Soccer Park.
