Census workers start visiting homes in North Carolina to improve census count

"Everyone is focused on safety issues which is appropriate but we also didn't want them losing sight of the fact that the census is still happening," North Carolina Census Liaison Bob Coats said.
Census 2020: From what it is to why it's important, here's what you need to know
Even with an extended deadline, census workers will be working hard to make sure you and your family are counted, mainly by visiting homes of people who have not self-reported.
"Over 4 million North Carolinians haven't been counted right now. And that risks $7.4 billion annually in funding if those people aren't counted," Coats said.
Starting Tuesday, you could get a knock on your door from a census worker. Here's what you need to know:
- All census workers will be clearly identified with a photo ID badge
- They will carry a messenger bag with the seal of the US census bureau
- They won't ask to come into your home
- They won't ask for any donation, account numbers or social security numbers
WATCH: Why and how you should fill out a census form
"It's simple questions about you, your age, race, sex, Hispanic origin. Other people in your house, remember the census counts every one--even very, very small children," Coats said.
Census workers will be mindful of your safety and theirs. They will wear masks and gloves, and they will stay socially distant.
Still, if you want to avoid that visit, you just need to go online and report, or you can report by phone.
"The ten minutes that you invest now serves your community for the next ten years, so I really encourage everyone to take the time to be counted on whatever way in convenient for you," Coats said.
You have until September 30th to be counted. To self-report online, click here. To respond by phone in English, call 844-330-2020; to respond by phone in Spanish, call 844-468-2020.